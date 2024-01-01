Live Rosin Vape Cartridge, Soap 0.5g

by Upstate Elevator Operators
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Clean up your act with our Soap live rosin vape cart. A bracing sativa-dominant hybrid with aromas of lilac and rose and a hint of diesel, it’s like a stroll through a fresh spring garden — next to a refinery.

About this strain

The Soap, not to be confused with Zoap, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. The Soap is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us The Soap effects include focus, feeling energized, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose The Soap when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and Berner’s Cookies, The Soap features flavors like mint, pine and cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene followed by limonene. The average price of The Soap typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Soap, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review

 

About this brand

Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

License(s)

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
