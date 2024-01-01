Ice Cream or Candy? Why choose! Our Ice Cream Candy 1g Premium THC cart is filled with a full gram of clean cannabis distillate from a balanced cross of Dolato and Slurricane. It’s also packed with a ton of terps, giving it a big, sweet flavor of creamy vanilla, ripe blueberries and just a hint of skunkiness on the back end. It’s a perfectly chill treat to wrap up your post-dinner couch time!
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.