Premium THC Vape Cartridge, Ice Cream Candy 1g

by Upstate Elevator Operators
THC —CBD —

About this product

Ice Cream or Candy? Why choose! Our Ice Cream Candy 1g Premium THC cart is filled with a full gram of clean cannabis distillate from a balanced cross of Dolato and Slurricane. It’s also packed with a ton of terps, giving it a big, sweet flavor of creamy vanilla, ripe blueberries and just a hint of skunkiness on the back end. It’s a perfectly chill treat to wrap up your post-dinner couch time!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Upstate Elevator Operators
Upstate Elevator Operators
Shop products
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

License(s)

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
Notice a problem?Report this item