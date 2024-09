Tap into summer any time of year with Upstate’s Strawberry Lemonade gummy pucks. Each puck is bursting with 10mg of clean, hemp-derived THC paired with 5mg each of mood-boosting CBG and energizing THCV. And each one of those pucks breaks into microdosable 2mg THC wedges, so you can enjoy as little or as much as you want at any time. Forget mowing the lawn, kick back and watch the grass grow with Strawberry Lemonade!

Show more