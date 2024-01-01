Soothe your inner foraging black bear with our Upstate Elevator Blackberry indica gummy pucks. Each one starts with 10mg of clean-crafted, hemp-derived THC, then we load it up with natural, plant-sourced indica terpenes for the deeply sedative body buzz you crave. And because we know not everyone wants the exact same level of relaxation, we’ve divided each one into 2mg, microdosable wedges, so you can decide if you’re looking for some evening downtime or full hibernation.

