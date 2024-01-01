5mg THC + 2.5g THCv Sour Kiwi Gummies, 20ct

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
THC —CBD —

About this product

Get your sweet with just a bit of sour with Upstate’s fast-acting, hemp-derived THC+THCv Sour Kiwi gummies. We skipped all the artificial ingredients and gave these a ton of juicy kiwi flavor with just a bite of sharp tang to wake up the senses. Then we dosed them with 5mg of natural, plant-derived Delta-9 THC, goosed them with 2.5mg of energetic THCv, and nano-infused it all for effects that come on in as little as 15 minutes. Just goes to show you can enjoy a Sour Kiwi without meeting any spiteful New Zealanders.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Shop products
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.
Notice a problem?Report this item