Get your sweet with just a bit of sour with Upstate’s fast-acting, hemp-derived THC+THCv Sour Kiwi gummies. We skipped all the artificial ingredients and gave these a ton of juicy kiwi flavor with just a bite of sharp tang to wake up the senses. Then we dosed them with 5mg of natural, plant-derived Delta-9 THC, goosed them with 2.5mg of energetic THCv, and nano-infused it all for effects that come on in as little as 15 minutes. Just goes to show you can enjoy a Sour Kiwi without meeting any spiteful New Zealanders.

Show more