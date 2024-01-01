5mg THC + 5mg CBN Passion Fruit Gummies, 20ct

by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
THC —CBD —

About this product

Slide into a more slumberous state with Upstate’s fast-acting, hemp-derived THC+CBN Passion Fruit gummies. We want your dreamtime to be clean, so we crafted these with zero artificial ingredients, just 5mg each of natural, plant-derived Delta-9 THC and CBN and juicy natural flavors. We nano-infused the THC for effects in as little as 15 minutes, so they’re perfect when you need to hit the pillow fast. And if the passion fruit lives up to its name before you nod off, hey, whatever happens in your boudoir is your business.

Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.
