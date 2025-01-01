About this product
GMO – Savory Gas Meets Sweet Cookie Funk
GMO—also known as Garlic Cookies—is a legendary cross of Chemdawg x Girl Scout Cookies that’s become a staple for heavy-hitting flavor and potency. This strain is renowned for its pungent garlic-and-gas aroma, backed by a subtle sweetness from its cookie lineage, creating one of the most distinct terp profiles in modern cannabis.
The buds are dense, sticky, and completely frosted, putting out loud notes of diesel, roasted garlic, earthy spice, and sugary dough. The flavor matches the nose—savory and funky on the inhale, with a smooth, cookie-like finish that lingers long after the exhale.
Effects hit hard and fast, starting with a potent cerebral buzz before melting into a deep, sedating body high—ideal for nighttime use, stress relief, or winding down after a long day. GMO’s combination of intense flavor and knockout power has made it a modern classic for true connoisseurs.
Effects: Sedating, Euphoric, Heavy Body High Flavors: Garlic Gas, Sweet Dough, Earthy Kush Aroma: Pungent Funk, Diesel, Roasted Garlic Lineage: Chemdawg x Girl Scout Cookies
Urban Canna
Here at Urban Canna we are an Owner- Operator, family ran business with cultivation experience of 20+ years. Our mission is to provide consumers with fresh, consistent, top quality cannabis from batch to batch. We are constantly searching for New and exciting strains so that we can offer a wide variety of flavors and effects to meet any and all needs. Our cannabis is cultivated indoors in a sealed environment. We take extreme pride in our work and care of our plants from seed to harvest. All of our batches are thoroughly inspected for quality and consistency so that we can provide you with our best product possible each and every time. We hope you enjoy our flower and truly appreciate your support! Thank you!
- OR, US: 020-1004698759B
