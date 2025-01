Pineapple OG bred by Lit Farms is a cross of Lit OG and Pina Acai🍍🤤. Lit OG is a combination of Tahoe OG and Runtz. The mysterious Pina Acai is a 50/50 hybrid bred from other balanced Hybrids. With flavors consisting of Tropical, Pineapple, Fruity, and Sweet this strain is a true dessert for anyone looking to satisfy a sweet tooth 😁.

