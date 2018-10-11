About this strain
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
29% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
