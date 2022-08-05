Use Code LEAFLY at checkout for 5% off!



Get your full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD and CBG with a single edible gummy bear. Small, delicious, and made with organic ingredients. These gummy bears are sure to give you that sensation you’re looking for when it comes to quality hemp CBD/CBG edibles.



DESCRIPTION

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Organic CBD/CBG gummies are here in small, delicious gummy bear bites, each with 15mg of Full-Spectrum Hemp-Derived CBD and 5 mg of CBG. Give these CBD/CBG edibles a shot, you’ll be glad you did! These are a great way to enjoy CBD and CBG without having to take a tincture oil or a topical.



These delicious gummies are Organic and Vegan. CBD has been shown to be chill. With 60 or more per container, these fruity little bears pack the perfect punch of full-spectrum CBD. Approximately 1200 mg per container is around 15 mg of CBD and 5 mg of CBG in each



Does CBD and CBG combined get you buzzed?



No. CBD and CBG will not produce psychoactive experiences outside of the general light feeling that things seem to be somehow better than they were before.



Will CBD and CBG make me too chill to do normal stuff?



No. CBD and CBG in these doses will not make you too chill to be aware of what is going on. If you eat several at once, you may become a little bit more chill.



Will CBD and CBG show up on a drug test?



While it is unlikely that you will trigger positive for a urinalysis test for these two cannabinoids, the CBD is technically full-spectrum, which means it may have up to, but less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC within it, which itself, may cause a urinalysis to put a positive flag on THC in your system. Due to the light presence, it is not likely, but still possible. If you have an important job to do, or if you are on a program that requires a clean urinalysis it’s typically best you don’t risk it, even with CBD products.



Organic CBD CBG Gummy Ingredients:



Organic Glucose Syrup (Wheat), Organic Cane Sugar, coconut oil, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors (organic concentrated apple, organic carrot, organic pumpkin, organic black currant), Wheat Starch. Full-Spectrum CBD and CBG gummies are Manufactured on shared equipment with milk, soy, coconut, fish gelatin, and sulfites

Contains: Wheat