Get your full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD and CBN with a single edible gummy bear. Small, delicious, and made with organic ingredients. These gummy bears are sure to give you that sensation you’re looking for when it comes to quality hemp CBD/CBN edibles.



Organic CBD/CBN gummies are here in small, delicious gummy bear bites, each with 15mg of Full-Spectrum Hemp-Derived CBD and 5 mg of CBN. Give these CBD/CBN edibles a shot, you’ll be glad you did! These are a great way to enjoy CBD and CBN without having to take a tincture oil or a topical.



These delicious gummies are Organic and Vegan. CBD has been shown to be a light chill cannabinoid. With 60 or more per container, these fruity little bears pack the perfect punch of full-spectrum CBD and CBN. Approximately 1200 mg per container is around 15 mg of CBD and 5 mg of CBN in each



Does CBD and CBN combined get you buzzed?



No. CBD and CBN will not produce psychoactive effects outside of the generally light sensation that things are somehow better than they were before.



Will CBD and CBN make me too chill to do stuff?



Yes, it can. CBD and CBN when paired together don’t always make people chill, but CBD and CBN combined might be a little more chill than other CBD edibles.



Will CBD and CBN show up on a drug test?



While it is unlikely that you will trigger positive for a urinalysis test for these two cannabinoids, the CBD is technically full-spectrum, which means it may have up to, but less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC within it, which itself, may cause a urinalysis to put a positive flag on THC in your system. Due to the light presence, it is not likely, but still possible. If you have an important job to do, or if you are on a program that requires a clean urinalysis it’s typically best you don’t risk it, even with CBD products.



Organic CBD CBN Gummy Ingredients:



Organic Glucose Syrup (Wheat), Organic Cane Sugar, coconut oil, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors (organic concentrated apple, organic carrot, organic pumpkin, organic black currant), Wheat Starch. Full-Spectrum CBD and CBN Gummies are Manufactured on shared equipment with milk, soy, coconut, fish gelatin, and sulfites

Contains: Wheat



