About this product
re you ready for a blissful night of slumber? These full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD gummies made with organic ingredients have been infused with melatonin to bring you a restful sleep. Sweet dreams!
CBD Gummies Organic & Vegan Nite Time
We have combined all of the benefits of high-quality, hemp-derived CBD with the calming, sedating properties of melatonin to bring you the perfect nighttime gummy. These little 15 mg bears will tuck you in just before bed, delivering you the satisfying night of sleep that you deserve. These delicious gummies are Organic and Vegan. With 60 or more per container, these fruity little bears pack the perfect punch of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD. Approximately 900 mg per container is around 15 mg each
Full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD edibles are shown to be more effective than those without THC. Try these melatonin-infused CBD nighttime gummies for the best night’s rest you’ve had in a while!
WARNING: Do not use this product while operating a motor vehicle, as they are known to cause drowsiness. You must be 21 years of age or older to order.
Ingredients:
Organic Glucose Syrup (Wheat), Organic Cane Sugar, coconut oil, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors (organic concentrated apple, organic carrot, organic pumpkin, organic black currant), Wheat Starch. Broad Spectrum CBD is Manufactured on shared equipment with milk, soy, coconut, fish gelatin and sulfites
Contains: Wheat approximately 3m per gummy melatonin. Take 1 to 3 per dose
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.