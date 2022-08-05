About this product
About Utoya’s 100 mg MAX Strength Jumbo Fruit Slices in a Bag
Packaging Type: Bag, Jar or deli container
Amount Per Package: 5 pieces, 10 pieces and 36 per pound
Units: 1
Delta 8 THC Per Gummy: 100 mg
These Delta 8 THC candies are the maximum strength dose for our Delta 8 gummy product line. These delicious and chewy candies are packed with the heaviest punch. If you need something with a little less power, consider our starter gummies, 15mg gummy bears, or try our happy medium, of 25mg Gummies that have natural organic and vegan-friendly ingredients!
They feature 100 mg of Delta 8 THC in each one as well as CBC and CBN for maximum effects.
They deliver a powerful head and body sensation that will have you feeling amazing.
These are maximum strength Delta 8 gummies. That means that these treats pack a strong punch of Delta 8 THC. They come with 6 large candies per bag. (2.4 ounces) Take 1 or a half and chill.
Ingredients:
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Artificial Colors including (red 40, yellow 6, yellow 5, blue 1). Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, soy, and milk products.
Approximately 100 mg Delta 8 THC per gummy 500 per bag 2.2 Ounce 1000 mg per jar
Nutritional Info: Serving size 1/2 to 1 piece, 5 per container. Calories 45.
Carbs 12 or 4% Percent of added sugar 38g . Total sugar 19g total added 19g.
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.