Utoya Organics is a producer, developer and manufacturer of hemp-derived products. Buy Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, THCP, HHC, THC-O, CBD, CBG, CBN, and more! Buy the Entourage Effect with our Entourage line! We formulate our own products and distribute them all over the United States with over 400 locations nationwide. Utoya specializes in cannabinoid products such as edibles, flower, tinctures, vapes, and more! All of our oil blends are Nano-Amplified to absorb faster (maximum bioavailability). All of our vaping products and hemp flower are free of any solvents. No MCT, no alcohol, no vitamin E, no VG. Our cannabinoid distillates are never isolates, so it's always golden in color and very effective. All third-party tested to meet compliance.



We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.



Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.



We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!



At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.



We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.