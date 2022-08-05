About this product
About Utoya’s 25 mg Organic Fruit Slices
Packaging Type: Bag, Jar, Deli container
Amount Per Package: 18 pieces, 30 pieces and 95 pieces per pound
Units: 1
Delta 8 THC Per Gummy: 25 mg
Delta 8 THC Per Unit: 450 mg in bag, 750 mg in jar and 2375 per pound
These Delta 8 THC Fruit Slice Gummies are Organic and Vegan. They deliver a powerful head and body sensation that will have you feeling amazing.
These fruity treats pack the perfect punch of Delta 8 THC around 25 mg each. Take 1 or up to 3 to chill out. This is considered to be our medium strength and is great for most people who want to feel the power of the Delta 8 without it being over the top. Check out our bulk 25mg gummies for even more of these amazing gummies!
These gummies are fantastic energy providers, great for a mood booster, and your companion for getting yourself that extra spring in your step!
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.