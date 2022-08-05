About this product
Hybrid Entourage Disposable Vape 1 Gram
The Hybrid variant of the Entourage Vape line by Utoya is here, and it’s here to take you to a new level of euphoric possibilities, with scientifically formulated cannabinoid balances to bring you a unique, targeted, and truly incredible experience.
OG Kush is available. Consumer Notice: The Hybrid blend is not as thick as our Indica blend, however, it will likely require some warming up to get them started.
We are so excited to share this new lineup of Hemp-Derived products. Our Entourage vape products are custom blended with THREE active cannabinoids Delta 8, THC-O, and HHC along with key supporting cannabinoids CBD, CBN, and CBG. All snuggled up in the first-ever solvent-free Live Resin Terpenes.
We have a supremely satisfying Hybrid, a powerful Indica, and a sky-high Sativa formula.
Utoya’s Entourage line is the most complete and fulfilling smoking experience you could imagine.
Live Resin Terpene Profiles:
OG Kush
Mac 1
Mimosa
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.