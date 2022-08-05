Use Code LEAFLY at Checkout for 5% off!



Entourage: Indica 100 mg Jumbo Fruit Slices



The Entourage blends have been made into potent edible combinations that are meant to bring you an experience that is as close to the medicinal cannabis that the hemp industry has to offer. You won’t find blends like these anywhere else. The Indica form of this edible is chill, ready to kick back, get couch-locked, and have a nice light head buzz! You will get a perfectly balanced blend for an Indica-themed evening brought to you in the familiar form of a gummy.



As you may already know, hemp is naturally a Sativa plant, and when we say Indica, we aren’t actually referring to its scientific delineation, rather, we are referring to the euphoria profile that many smokers are familiar with. This variation of Indica gummy is sure to bring you the full-spectrum pleasure of the entourage effect with a completely relaxed and calming body buzz with a light splash of happiness for the mind.



Entourage Indica Edible For A Chill Buzz

Indica edibles? Sounds a bit impossible when you know what kind of plant hemp is (Sativa), but in this sense of the word, it’s actually taking on its marketing meaning, which expresses that this edible will be more relaxing, sedative, and body-based in buzz with just a light touch of mental buzz to make it complete.



This blend of hemp-derived cannabinoids creates a euphoria balance that aires more on the relaxing side, and it hits within about 20 minutes before the effects are able to be felt. Most users feel a sort of roller-coaster upward rise and then the peak which can last anywhere from 1 to 5 hours on average.



Some people may experience shorter or longer times, as this depends on the chemical balance of the body.



Ingredients:

Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Artificial Colors including (red 40, yellow 6, yellow 5, blue 1). Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, soy, and milk products.



Approximately 100 mg of psychoactive cannabinoids (D8, THC-O, HHC) per gummy



Nutritional Info: Serving size 1/2 to 1 piece, 5 per container. Calories 45.



Carbs 12 or 4% Percent of added sugar 38g . Total sugar 19g total added 19g.



What makes this edible any more Indica than another?

Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid, over the years, have become less scientific terms and more marketing terms. While generally regarded as incorrect, it is something that we know that smokers understand. Sativa has always been in the hemp industry due to its scientific affiliation, strains, vapes with terpene profiles, and edibles that used terpenes to achieve their goals. Indica was being pushed in through certain strains like Granddaddy Purp and Bubba Kush with genetic sciences.



Initially, this was the only way that hemp could create the effects of Indica, Sativa, or Hybrid. Terpenes were the main steering wheel to the idea of the entourage effect when it came to the actual effects felt by the consumer, where the genetic plants played a role in some of the delivery as well.



Many companies stick with the terpene method.



When Utoya discovered HHC, THC-O, and the powerful effects that can be obtained by combining these cannabinoids with others like Delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, and CBN, it was another game entirely. It was apparent that we had begun unlocking the full spectrum of potential. These paired cannabinoids are present to ensure a more complete euphoric experience.



We felt that overall, the experience of the edible with just Delta 8 was good, but it was missing something for those of us who really wanted more. Its experience could only be described as hallow but helpful. That’s when Utoya discovered the way to create true experiences through the formulation and balancing of hemp-derived cannabinoids!



It is the balances of these cannabinoids that are resembled on the colorful bar graph that marks the resemblance of each cannabinoid used by volume, or in other words, how much of each cannabinoid is in there.



Sativa is more Sativa due to the THC-O, Indica gets its effects primarily from the HHC, while Hybrid creates a beautiful balance of each, that can give a light body buzz mixed with a good head buzz that will help keep you moving and feeling good about your day.



Will Entourage edibles cause anxiety or trigger schizophrenia/psychotic episodes?

Disclaimer: To be 100% clear, we are not doctors and are not familiar with anyone’s individual case. Everything stated is based on studies, however, it is not a guarantee for anything. Everyone is different. It would be wrong to claim otherwise. Utoya does not manufacture drugs or pharmaceuticals.



These products are not regulated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, prevent, cure, treat, or alleviate any known medical conditions. For more information on how cannabinoids may affect your body, speak with your doctor about how cannabinoid use may affect you!



Hemp-derived products are very popular because they are known to be unlikely to create negativities.



For those without the ability to see a doctor and who just want to know what to do with all the different profiles, our main advice is this: If you are bothered by an abundance of thoughts and would prefer to pump the breaks, we suggest checking out the Indica or Hybrid variant, as Sativa profiles are more likely to facilitate the opposite experience.



Hybrid will be more likely to keep you ready for a good time like Sativa but chill like Indica. Indica is very chill and will likely have you heading for the couch.



Will Entourage Indica edibles Get Me Buzzed?

This is considered a good chill, relaxed buzz, and it is known to get people pretty lit. This stuff isn’t for beginners. Your tolerance for medicinal marijuana and/or other cannabinoids will play little factor in how high you may get from this edible. This is due to the nature of the product’s cannabinoid balances and edible type. Start slow and find your comfort zone.



Proper Storage For Edibles

Keep your edibles in their glass jar, in a dark spot, away from heat, sunlight, and light in general. Light destroys cannabinoids, as does heat. Keep them dark and cool for the longest-lasting freshness. Refrigeration works great.



Freezer storage may cause loss of potency. When frozen, the cannabinoids become brittle in the cold and may fall or break off inside the jar. We don’t advise freezing your edibles, though we are aware of some people who do this and claim it doesn’t change for them. Maybe this will be true for you if you desire to try it. The less agitation the better.

