This strain is definitely an Indica styled hemp flower, and it is well met with an excellent composition of our HHC dominant Entourage Indica blend enhanced with THCP! This flower is sure to put you In-Da-Couch more than ever before, with a sensation that you can only get from fine exotic flowers. The taste is superior to many with an aroma that is thick, musky, and fruity, and has that particular backdrop, that really gives this strain its name!



The Entourage Elite line has now been included in the flower. The Fruit Loops strain is a very nice, rich, fruity, and deep sort of flower that will be emphasized thanks to the presence of the THCP. This flower is very new, as is the blend, so providing extremely detailed information is difficult given the nature of this product.



Overall this is a heavier indica experience with a strong delivery that will bring about an incredible mind and body buzz.



For those looking to fly, go to mars, get to the moon, or other metaphorical expressions that elude to getting properly stoned, this is the flower you’ve been looking for.



What does the THCP do in the flower?



Did you ever smoke something that was really good? Something that just really makes you feel lifted? Almost tingly? Giddy? That feeling is easily replicated thanks to the presence of THCP. In fact, doctors and scientists have been theorizing about this cannabinoid, stating that it is very likely that highly sought-after medical marijuana strains may have THCP in them as well, which produces an incredible medicinal-styled euphoria.



Why is this flower more expensive than your others?



This flower has more in it, and that definitely includes the presence of the most expensive cannabinoid on the market to date, that being THCP. This cannabinoid is considered a rare cannabinoid, occurs naturally in very small amounts, so extraction is difficult. This flower is an indoor-grown, hand-trimmed premium flower that really helps bring out the best smoking experience, and when combined with 4 psychoactive cannabinoids, it’s going to make more of a difference than any other flower on the market.