About this product
Entourage: Sativa 100 mg Grapefruit Slices
The Entourage blends have been made into potent edible combinations that are meant to bring you an experience that is as close to the medicinal cannabis that the hemp industry has to offer. You won’t find blends like these anywhere else. The Sativa form of this edible is ready for fun, uplifting, creative, and has a nice heady buzz! You will get a perfectly balanced blend for a Sativa-style day brought to you in the familiar form of a gummy. These gummies are top of the line, indoor-grown, hand-trimmed, and third-party lab tested to ensure there are no metals, toxins, pesticides, or any harmful residuals.
As you may already know, hemp is already naturally a Sativa plant, and when we say Sativa, we aren’t actually referring to its scientific delineation, rather, we are referring to the euphoria profile that many smokers are familiar with. This variation of Sativa hemp edibles is sure to bring you the full-spectrum pleasure of the entourage effect with a complete upper, creative buzz.
Effects may take up to 1 hour to take effect and may last anywhere from 1 hour to 5 hours on average.
Note: due to the nature of THC-O, this product may be more chill than ready for a good long hike for a small handful of users.
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Artificial, and Natural Flavors, Starch
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.