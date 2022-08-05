About this product
THC-O Vape Carts 1 Gram
You get a THC-O Vape Cart that is perfectly blended with all-natural live-resin terpenes to create an incredible vaping experience with 2 major cannabinoid components! Plus you can add a vape battery of your choice for $9.99!
The THC-O vape cartridge is balanced like so (1000 mg of extract if you select the Natural option)
THC-O Trace Cannabinoids and Terpenes (when applicable)
900 mg / 950 mg 100 mg / 150 mg
Our high-quality ceramic coil cartridges are far superior to traditional cartridges, by providing even burns and more reliable performance with no intrusion of metals. There are no cutting agents used in any of our THC-O vapes! This means that the inside of your vape cart is using pure distillate and terpenes. There is no MCT, no Propylene Glycol (PG), no Vegetable Glycerin (VG), no Vitamin E, and no Alcohol of any kind to ensure the best vaping experience.
DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT
Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. If you are taking medications, consult a physician before using this product. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.