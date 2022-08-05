About this product
THC-O Gummy Rings – 4 Pc Pack
Your favorite chewy and juicy candy rings feature 50 mg of THC-O! These bright blue (Blue Raspberry) or red (cherry) and white gummy rings pack a solid potent hit, so start with one and work your way up! Effects can take up to 2 hours to fully take effect depending on your body’s chemistry.
Public Service Announcement: THC-O is subjective person to person. On average, most people experience euphoria, energy, uplifted feelings of creativity, giggles, and you might not stop talking for a while too. Some people may experience more sedative effects, relaxation, and even sleepiness. This depends on Seratonin Receptors, Brain Structure, and Body Chemistry. Due to the unique nature of how THC-O works (relies on your brain’s enzymes to deacytalize the THC-O [acetate]).
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.