Formulated with L-theanine and Passion Flower, this batch was made to promote a healthy chillax and rest. Presented in a dark velvety assortment of flavors (Blackberry, Blueberry, Grape), these 100% Vegan Gummies are made with natural colors and flavors, crafted in small batches and made in Wisconsin. Contains 0.3% Delta-9 THC.
Servings Per Unit: 30 Amount Per Serving: 20 mg Delta-9 THC, 50 mg L-theanine, 25mg Passion Flower Reg Price: $50
SUGGESTED USE: Start with 1/2 gummy and adjust with caution; effects may be felt within minutes or hours.
Anyone can be the cheapest. Only one can be absolutely best bang for buck. We specialize in limited-release, small-batch Craft Hemp gummies made in Wisconsin. Our products are vegan and gluten-free, and we use organic ingredients and natural flavoring to ensure long lasting potency and quality (never corn syrup).