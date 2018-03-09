About this product
Green Crack is also referred to as Green Cush, or Cush. This strain has a citrus, earthy, sweet flavor and has reported effects of energy, happiness, focus, and creativity, making it a good choice for daytime use.
FRAGRANCE: Citrus, earth, sweet
EFFECT: Energy, focus, creativity, uplifting cerebral effect – extremely energetic (almost overwhelming) head-high
Although the list of health-beneficial components of Cannabis is quite extensive, for decades its name was primarily associated to the psychotropic effects of the THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol. However in recent years, another Cannabis active ingredient took over the spotlight completely: Cannabidiol, or the CBD.
Numerous scientific researches that shared a light upon compelling therapeutic properties of CBD brought about the demand to create Cannabis Strains rich in CBD and low levels, or completely lacking the THC component. Thus a premium natural source of health was created, and the one that would not get you all hooped up along the way.
This purposely cultivated, organic product made of carefully selected specific Cannabis Strain profiles deliver tangible results in fighting number of medical problems such as inflammation processes, insomnia, help treat depression and anxiety while improving the bodily motoric functions and enhance mood, the list is long.
Our naturally grown, premium products do not contain added substances like Vegetable Glycerin (VG), Propylene Glycol (PG) or MCT, and are legal in all 50 states (containing no THC), and are tested at third party labs.
About this strain
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
Green Crack effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Carefully hand crafted, Vape N Terp Colorado CBD products are regularly tested by independent labs for potency and purity, providing that what we deliver to you is only the premium quality product.
We design and formulate our high potency vape CBD oils based on personal experience, regular feedback from our customers, knowing that you care about what you put into your body.
That is why Vape N Terp products are safe, effective, and will not get you high. They do not contain PG, VG, MCT, or THC.