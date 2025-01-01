About this product
Government Oasis
VAYUPre-rolls
HybridTHC 33%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouth
- Feelings:EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
- Helps with:CrampsDepressionFatigue
Government Oasis effects are mostly energizing.
Government Oasis potency is higher THC than average.
Government Oasis is a cannabis strain from Purple City Genetics, and is a 2024 Leafly top strain of the harvest. Government Oasis is an indica hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of GMO x Gush Mints. Government Oasis is a purple flower that can test above 30% and can yield over 6% for hash. We're still learning more about Government Oasis, so leave a review.
