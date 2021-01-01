Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Venice Cookie Company

Venice Cookie Company

The Surfer 100mg 10-pack

Product rating:

About this product

White chocolate chips float on peanut butter and shred tasty waves of coconut to create memories you won’t forget. Each childproof resealable pouch contains 100mg THC. 10mg THC per cookie. 10 cookies per pouch. The surfer is made with COCONUT OIL.

DOSING
Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!