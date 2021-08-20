About this strain
Angelica
Bodhi Seeds bred Angelica by crossing Hell's OG with an ‘88 G13 Hashplant. Buds grow large and dense in a Kush fashion, offering a thick smoke. Expect flavor notes of lemon, hash, incense, and menthol to flood your senses with a euphoric high that will blanket your mind and body.
