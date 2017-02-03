About this strain
Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.
Blueberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Venom Extracts
We offer cannabis concentrates that include shatter, THC-A sugar crystals and terp sauce, perfect for the symptomatic relief you're looking for.