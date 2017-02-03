Venom Extracts
Blueberry OG Shatter 1g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Blueberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
39% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
