About this strain
Cherry Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
174 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!