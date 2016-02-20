Venom Extracts
Jungle Juice Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 11%CBD —
Jungle Juice effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
41% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!