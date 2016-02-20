Loading…
Jungle Juice Shatter Slab 3.5g

by Venom Extracts
HybridTHC 11%CBD
About this strain

Jungle Juice

Bred by Golden State Genetics, Jungle Juice is a hybrid strain that crosses Animal Cookies and their in-house Tangie male. Balancing sweet and sour citrus flavors, this strain offers a flavorful release from stress, sleeplessness, and pain.

Jungle Juice effects

12 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
