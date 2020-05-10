Loading…
Logo for the brand Venom Extracts

Venom Extracts

Kings Banner Shatter 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Kings Banner effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!