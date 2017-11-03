Loading…
Moonshine Haze Sugar Wax 1g

by Venom Extracts
SativaTHC 18%CBD
About this strain

Picture of Moonshine Haze
Moonshine Haze

Moonshine Haze by Rare Dankness Seeds is a mostly sativa strain bred by combining Nevil's Wreck and Amnesia Haze.

Moonshine Haze effects

Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand Venom Extracts
Venom Extracts
We offer cannabis concentrates that include shatter, THC-A sugar crystals and terp sauce, perfect for the symptomatic relief you're looking for.