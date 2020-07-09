About this strain
A play on The Grateful Dead’s Terrapin Station, Terpwin Station by Ethos Genetics crosses Original Glue with Mandarin Sunset. The strain offers a lot of variability in terpenes, from sour and citrus to chemy and earthy. Most phenotypes blanket consumers with the heavy high that we’ve come to expect from Original Glue crosses.
Terpwin Station effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Nausea
30% of people say it helps with nausea
About this brand
Venom Extracts
We offer cannabis concentrates that include shatter, THC-A sugar crystals and terp sauce, perfect for the symptomatic relief you're looking for.