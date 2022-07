A pack of five (5) strain-specific, half-gram pre-rolls by Verano in a portable tin.



Big things come in small packages. Precisely packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.



This cross of Dirty Banana and OG Kush Breath v.2.1 offers a sedating, relaxing effect with sweet, piney notes and is perfect for end of day relaxation or pain relief.