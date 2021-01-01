About this product
Corleone Kush - The Don is a backcross cut of our original Corleone Kush exclusive to verano™. This strain is a mostly indica hybrid cannabis strain that, like its fictional Godfather namesake, is definitely powerful. Its sour citrus aroma with darker notes of incense is telling of its Pre-98 Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush genetics. This potent strain flowers in 8 weeks and produces dense flowers. Its heavy indica properties make Corleone Kush an ideal choice for pain relief and insomnia, though its potency may bring on more sativa-like energetic effects for some consumers.
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.