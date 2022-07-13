Dirty Kush Breath is a mixture of OG Kush Breath X Dirty Banana. While OGKB transmits active remnants of Durban Poison and hashish from the Hindu-Kush region, Dirty Banana is itself a flavorful blend of the ever so loved Kush Mints x Banana OG a flavor seekers prize. Conjuring flavors and aroma filled with notes of hashish, licorice, herbaceous lemon, and banana, Dirty Kush Breath is a formidable example of the complexities of cannabis breeding. Optically, aromatically, and effects-wise this Cultivar can deliver a complex and intricate multi-layered experience.