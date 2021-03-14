G Purps is an indica-hybrid cross from G6 and Purple Punch. This strain is the color purple in cannabis, like a juicy berry with hints of jet fuel and heavy euphoria. Distinctive, violet hues and an exuberant cannabinoid profile make this strain an instant classic.



Top Terpenes: Humulene, Limonene, B-Caryophyllene



Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award-winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness.