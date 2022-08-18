"A pack of five (5) strain-specific, half-gram pre-rolls by Verano in a portable tin.



Big things come in small packages. Precisely packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.



Bred by crossing two classic cannabis strains, Forbidden Fruit √ó Petrol OG, Guru showcases notes of grapefruit and diesel that linger on the exhale. Known for its peaceful, calming nature and ability to relieve pain, Guru is ideal for indica fans.



Terpenes: Pinene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene"