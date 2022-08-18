About this product
"A pack of five (5) strain-specific, half-gram pre-rolls by Verano in a portable tin.
Big things come in small packages. Precisely packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.
Bred by crossing two classic cannabis strains, Forbidden Fruit √ó Petrol OG, Guru showcases notes of grapefruit and diesel that linger on the exhale. Known for its peaceful, calming nature and ability to relieve pain, Guru is ideal for indica fans.
Terpenes: Pinene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene"
About this brand
Verano
Verano is on a mission to prove that cannabis can and should be better. Humbled by the power of this plant, we handcraft consistently elevated cannabis goods for every desire, taste, and comfort level. Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house.