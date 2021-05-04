About this strain
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
Motorbreath effects
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
74% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
verano
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.