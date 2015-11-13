About this product
Clementine is known for its enticing citrus flavor and uplifting, yet relaxing effects. With the frosty coating of trichomes and abundance of terpenes, Clementine will satisfy from start to finish.
Gelato Cakes is a cultivar created by crossing Leafly‚Äôs 2019 strain of the year, Wedding Cake, with classic Gelato. This strain produces dense trichomes that give a frosted appearance. Expect a doughy scent with hints of vanilla and sugar and underlying notes of gas."
About this strain
Orange Creamsicle is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit. This strain produces happy and uplifting effects that help clear your mind. With a THC content of 19%, medical marijuana patients choose Orange Creamsicle to treat conditions like chronic nausea and anxiety. As the name suggests, this pungent strain has a loud citrus flavor and aroma. According to growers, Orange Creamsicle is a heavy producer that has an average flowering time of 9 weeks. Orange Creamsicle buds feature stunning foliage of orange and white with a thick coating of resin. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about you experience by leaving a review.
