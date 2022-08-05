About this product
Big things come in small packages. Precisely packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.
Sonny G is revered for its intensely clean, citrus taste that hits you upon inhale, and is quickly followed by a pungent, gassy exhale. This stimulating strain lives up to its lineage of Sunny D or Tangie crossed with G6. These dark, orange covered nugs are not only aesthetically pleasing, but may provide users with elevated energy and carefree feelings while generating a calming body buzz.
Terpenes: Limonene, Pinene, Myrcene"