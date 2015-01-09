"Thai Lights is a nicely potent (THC levels as high as 20%), but-definitely-not-for-beginners, extremely energetic, long-lasting and totally happy, Sativa-Dominant hybrid union of a Thai strain from the Nakan Pranom region and the ever-reliable Northern Lights. Sometimes known as Thai Stick or Buddha Grass, this spicy, citrus, pine and earthy hybrid is social and talkative.



Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness."