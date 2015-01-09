About this strain
Thai Lights is a sativa-dominant blend that crosses the uplifting effects of Thai sativas with the stable and robust Northern Lights. Originally bred by Dr. Atomic, Thai lights is a dynamic hybrid that boasts sweet earthy flavors and a cerebral buzz that accommodates social outings with an energetic rush of happiness. Medical patients applaud Thai Lights’ ability to combat depression and minimize the debilitating effects of migraine headaches.
Thai Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
40% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
30% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Verano
Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house. With products to suit every comfort level and taste, Verano’s expert cannabis guides are eager to help you develop your palate…and find your favorite new treat in the process.