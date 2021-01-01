VERT Unlimited
Chocolate Mmmint Bites
About this product
We’ve put together rich chocolatey flavor with the bracing cool of fresh-from-the-herb-garden mint – all in a bite-sized confection that’s big on taste.
Conveniently dosed at ~100 mg THC per package or 250 mg THC per package, 5 bites each.
Cookie ingredients: Flour, sugar, butter, buttermilk, Tahitian vanilla bean extract, sea salt, crème de menthe flavor, chiffonade fresh mint, natural food coloring, cannabis oil.
Topping ingredients: Sugar, palm kernel and partially hydrogenated palm oils, cocoa (processed with potassium carbonate), nonfat milk, sorbitan monostearate and soy lecithin emulsifiers, pure vanilla.
Conveniently dosed at ~100 mg THC per package or 250 mg THC per package, 5 bites each.
Cookie ingredients: Flour, sugar, butter, buttermilk, Tahitian vanilla bean extract, sea salt, crème de menthe flavor, chiffonade fresh mint, natural food coloring, cannabis oil.
Topping ingredients: Sugar, palm kernel and partially hydrogenated palm oils, cocoa (processed with potassium carbonate), nonfat milk, sorbitan monostearate and soy lecithin emulsifiers, pure vanilla.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!