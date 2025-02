Did you know that staying hydrated is linked to better sleep? Sip your way into sweeter dreams with Berry Chamomile Tea, infused with THC, sleepy CBN, organic chamomile extract and replenishing electrolytes to give you energy for your best day.



Focus and energize your day with Vibations: Advanced Hydration. Our great tasting cannabis + electrolyte drink mix is infused with fast-acting, full-spectrum cannabis, optimized cannabinoids, and natural ingredients so you can vibe your way into your best day.

read more