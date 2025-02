A tip of the cap to old Arnie. Our Half & Half is the perfect balance of sweet-tart lemon and refreshing iced tea, with THC, CBD, electrolytes, l-theanine, and natural caffeine from guarana – this combo will keep you high-drated with Focus + Energy.



Focus and energize your day with Vibations: Advanced Hydration. Our great tasting cannabis + electrolyte drink mix is infused with fast-acting, full-spectrum cannabis, optimized cannabinoids, and natural ingredients so you can vibe your way into your best day.

