Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Viola

Viola

Lemon G Distillate Pod 0.5g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

Lemon G effects

Reported by real people like you
166 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!