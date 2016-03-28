Loading…
Dorado Diamonds- Vortex

Sativa. Lineage: Apollo 13 x Space Queen. Aroma notes: Earthy, Citrus, Woody. This sativa has won several awards, including the High Times cup.

Grand Hustle effects

25 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
52% of people report feeling creative
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
