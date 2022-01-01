About this product
The VLeaF GO is the first all-in-one on-demand convection vaporizer
on the market. On-demand means you no longer have to wait for 30s or
more for the device to heat up. It means you can start vaping as
soon as you press fire. It also has the session mode for you to vape
through a water pipe or vape without holding the button. The VLeaF GO
has 3 temperature levels for choice and a replaceable ceramic heater
for easy cleaning. Last but not the least, to vaporize through water,
just insert the cap of VLeaF GO into the down stem of your water pipe
without any connectors.
About this brand
VIVANT
Just another company? Not even close!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
Welcome to Vivant!
