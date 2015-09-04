Loading…
Logo for the brand Vodis USA

Vodis USA

Katsu Kush

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

Katsu effects

Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
64% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
